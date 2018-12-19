Omo-Agege raps PDP, Atiku over state of Delta Steel Company

..Seeks support for Buhari’s re-election

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has blamed the grounding of the Delta Steel Company, DSC, Ovwian/Aladja for more than 20 years on recklessness of the Obasanjo – Atiku administration and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege disclosed this in Opete, Ekete Inland, Ovwian, Ujevwu and Orhuworun in Udu Local Government Area during his ward-to-ward campaign for re-election into the senate. While reeling out copious reasons why the people of Udu should vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election, Omo Agege said Atiku has nothing else to offer except more misery to people.

He said the the rot created by the PDP government of which the PDP presidential candidate played an active role and the degeneration of DSC in PDP’s 16 years is presently being corrected by the Buhari government, adding that the company’s long abandoned pensioners and retirees are now being paid their benefits.

The Senator also disclosed that the Udu people have every cause to vote for Buhari and APC because of the government’s decision to complete the Udu-Itakpe railway project, including the completion of the overhead bridges along the rail line in Udu and other parts of Urhobo land, which before now have become hideout for criminals, stressing that “it is now possible for the people to travel to Abuja from Udu by train provided by Buhari and APC.”

Omo-Agege also disclosed that the Amukpe-Agbor road, which has been abandoned by Obasanjo – Atiku and Goodluck Jonathan of PDP, is also currently being reconstructed by the Buhari administration, noting that President Buhari has shown that he is a friend of the Urhobos.

He said “In my capacity as your Senator, I cried to the President to look at the plight of the Delta Central people, concerning the state of DSC, the pensioners, the railway and the Amukpe Agbor road and he approved them for me. These are some of the reasons you should vote for Buhari and all APC candidates in the 2019 election.”