Omo-Agege deserves second term — Urhobo PGs

The Forum of Urhobo Kingdoms President General have expressed satisfaction with the performance of the incumbent senator representing Delta Central and the Obarisi of Urhobo land, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, noting that he deserves a second term in office.

The General Secretary of the Forum, who is also the acting Chairman, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, stated this when Omo-Agege paid a visit to the Forum to give account of his stewardship, at Uviwe Town Hall, Effurun, Delta State.

Chief Iwhewhe, who described Omo-Agege as a dogged fighter, assured him of the Urhobo nation’s support, saying it is only a courageous child you send on an erand.

According to him,  “Though we are apolitical, every human being is a political animal, we have our leanings but you cannot see a good thing and turn your back on it.

“We are proud of you and apart from the fact that you have gone there to show your dexterity as a lawmaker, you also told them that the Urhobo man no dey carry last.

“Go and deliver. Nobody knew that you are a dogged fighter, but with your antecedents in the past three years, you have told them that you are a man to be remembered.

“We want to give you the empowerment of the Urhobo nation so that you can continue to deliver effortlessly.”


