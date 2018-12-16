OML 30: Isoko cluster communities pull out of new CDB

By Ochuko Akuopha

PAINED by alleged marginalization and breach of agreement on rotation of the principal executive positions in the Community Development Board, CDB, set up to operate the new Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, for the Oil Mining Lease OML 30, Isoko clusters of Oil Producing Communities in the oil bloc have pulled out of the CDB.

Speaking at a press briefing at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area on why the Isoko cluster members staged a walkout at the Multipurpose Hall Edjeba, Warri, Chairman of Isoko Clusters Presidents General’ Forum, Dr. Patrick Oboghor, described as provocative, the alleged grand design to stage manage the election of a leading member of the dissolved CDB, as chairman of the new board.

He noted that the Isoko clusters had insisted on having a separate CDB based on their production quantum in OML 30 which he said stood at 65% and the lack of equity in the constitution and operation of the last board.

He explained that the Isoko clusters had reluctantly agreed to remain in the board after the intervention of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who he said directed that Isoko should produce the next chairman of the board. He disclosed that the Governor further directed that there should be a swap of all positions hitherto held by both Urhobo and Isoko members in the previous Board.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Forum, Mr. John Urete lamented the ugly twist which he said negates the spirit of brotherliness, equity, fairness and integrity.

He called on Heritage Energy Operational Services and the Delta State government to quickly put machineries in place to constitute a separate board for the Isoko people, reiterating that they no longer have confidence in the process which he said, bears the toga of a master servant relationship.

On his part, Sir Mathias Eto, from Oleh cluster stated that the board is not political but a sensitive one as it is meant to handle various issues relating to management of funds, projects and production quota amongst others.

He said the GMOU is quite specific on the rotation of the various positions amongst major stakeholders.