Omeruo to welcome permanent move to CD Leganes

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has said that he will welcome his loan move if it is made permanent at CD Leganes because the La Liga club feel very much like home.

Omeruo is on loan from Chelsea till the end of the season and he has already established himself at Leganes, who have done well so far to stay clear of the relegation pack.

“Right now, I feel more at home, having been tossed up and down on different loans deals before arriving at the Spanish side,” the Super Eagles defender opened up to media.

“It has been quite amazing and interesting.

“I am feeling more and more fulfilled by the day playing in a top league, it’s more like a dream come true for me knowing full well La Liga is rated as one of the biggest leagues in the world.

“I will not hesitate to sign the dotted lines for the Spanish side if the opportunity comes.”

The modest Madrid club will have to shell out five million Euros to sign Omeruo, 25, on a permanent basis in the summer.

After his La Liga debut was delayed as a result of a work permit, the two-time World Cup star has now played his team’s last 10 league games, while Leganes are 16th on the table with 19 points from 17 matches, four points clear of the relegation zone.