Olowu hails Gbogboade family as Juncker traces roots

Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu has commended a prince of Owu kingdom, Svend Ade Juncker for tracing his roots, describing the action as instructive.

The Owu monarch said this yesterday in Abeokuta when Juncker, a member the Gbogboade family in Owu kingdom visited his palace as part of the informal activities marking his first visit to Nigeria.

Junker is a Danish citizen, whose father, the late Prince Tiwade Gbogboade was the son of the late Oba Adelani Gbogboade, who was an Olowu of Owu.

Juncker, who was accompanied by Prince Adekunle Gbogboade, Princess Tenilade Aofiyebi, Nee Gbogboade, Erelu Moninuade Quadri, Nee Gbogboade, and Prince Adekolade Gbogboade, has a Danish mother.

An elated Juncker, who received royal blessings from the monarch, presented a gift to the king during the visit as a mark of respect.

In an earlier interview with Vanguard, the prince of Owu kingdom, narrated how he traced his roots in a dramatic process characterised by emotional turmoil and triumph.

The full interview, which would be published tomorrow is a tale of race, contradictions and values which can influence anyone.