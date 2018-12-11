Olorogun Gbagi captivates Oginibu kinsmen with generosity

•Donates cottage hospital, town hall, awards scholarship, conducts free medicare

•Oginibu people should be proud of men like Gbagi- Olusegun Obasanjo

By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV and Perez Brisibe

OGINIBU- FOR five days last week, former Minister of State for Education, criminologist and lawyer, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, enthralled the people of Oginibu, his country home in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, with philanthropy, as he celebrated the 40-year remembrance anniversary of his father and hero, Pa Robinson Ajerigheye Gbagi (aka Odoziaku).

Obasanjo, Oru, Diab storm Oginibu

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo stormed Oginibu, weekend, for the thanksgiving service presided over by a representative of the Catholic Pope in Central and Western Africa, Bishop Simeon Faddoul. He came on board a helicopter with registration number, 5N-CML and departed at exactly 11: 32a.m.

Former Minister of Niger- Delta, Chief Steve Oru, Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Houssam Diab and a host of others from the Lebanese community thronged the community.

Obasanjo advised the villagers to be proud of their leading lights, particularly Olorogun Gbagi, saying, “I and Gbagi have come a long way and to you, Oginibu, you should be happy for having the likes of Kenneth Gbagi amongst you.”

Echoes of a giant

In remembrance of the patriarch of the Gbagi family, the Gbagi Foundation commissioned the Oginibu Town Hall, which was used as the venue for the thanksgiving service and launched a book titled: The Echoes of a Giant, authored by the former minister himself in honour of his father.

The late Pa Gbagi was born in 1904 and passed on to the great beyond on 8th December 1978. Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is 13th of 20 children.

The event was officiated by Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara, Justice Akpovi, alongside other men of God.

Gbagi Foundation demonstrates charity

The Foundation also donated a 40-bed Cottage Hospital to the community and officially unveiled the Pa. Robinson Ajerigheye Gbagi Civic Center, Oginibu, donated to Ogbinibu community, along with 500 plastic chairs after stakeholders officially endorsed the change of the name from Oginibo to Oginibu.

Other gestures embarked on by the Gbagi Foundation include award of scholarship from primary to university level to 49 indigent children of Oginibu, who performed during a cultural dance at the ceremony and placement of the most elderly man of the community on a N50, 000 monthly stipend.

The Foundation has also picked the 2018 Oginibu Day celebration, which is holding on December 25 to launch the 40-bed space for a cottage hospital in the community.

It also paid N5 million electricity bill accrued by the community and carried out free medical outreach for eye screening, cataract surgery, cervical test and immunisation for children within and outside the community.

Joyful recipients applaud Gbagi

Applauding the efforts of the Foundation, 62-year-old David Ukpebuluku who is a beneficiary of the free eye screening said: “I would like to commend Kenneth Gbagi and the entire Gbagi family for the medical outreach.

“They have positioned Oginibu on the map of Nigeria up to the extent that former President Obasanjo had to visit. These efforts are aside the numerous philanthropic activities they have been doing in the community over the years,” Ukpebuluku added.

One of the 49 indigent children of Oginibu, Patience Etabeku, who was also given award of scholarship from primary to university, said: “I pray God to continue to enrich Gbagi (Kenneth) and his family for what they are doing for the people of Oginibu.

“With this scholarship, I hope to be a lawyer just like Gbagi and would continue to help people who are helpless just like him,” she asserted.