Okowa urges Deltans to vote all PDP candidates

As Jay Ogor empowers party faithful in Isoko



Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Deltans to vote for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections to ensure continuous dividends of democracy.

The governor made the call weekend at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state during an empowerment programme organised by Mr Jay Ogor, a businessman and younger brother of the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Hon Leo Ogor.

According to Governor Okowa who spoke through the State Director of Protocol, Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe, a vote for all the candidates of the PDP will guarantee adequate provision of infrastructure and wealth creation for the people of the state.

The Okowa said; “I am very pleased with my brother, Mr Jay Ogor; I am happy seeing Isoko people in their large numbers here today, adding “Seeing the items here put together for this empowerment today, I cannot, but say thank you.”



“This kind of empowerment can only be done by the PDP and this will go a long way in alleviating the living conditions of the beneficiaries. I therefore urge you all to go out and campaign for all candidates of our party so that we can be guaranteed of more infrastructural and human capital development,” he said

Flagging off the programme, which was attended by Senator James Manager; Hon Leo Ogor, Delta South PDP Chairman, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, Hon. Ovie Oghoore, Chairman Isoko North PDP, Prince Godwin Ogorugba and his Isoko South counterpart Mr Raphael Odorewu, Chief Dennis Etaluku, Hon. Ferguson Onwo and Hon. Kenneth Ogba, among others,

Senator Manager thanked the donor for the initiative and called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the empowerment items in order to improve their living conditions.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Mr Ogor said he was moved to make the donations in line with the wealth creation policy of the Okowa led administration, adding “over the years, i have been a strong believer of making people to be self-reliant and putting permanent smiles on the faces of our people.” He announced that another round of empowerment would be held in January 2019, and called for patience and understanding as everybody cannot benefit at the same time

The items donated include, 30 motor-cycles, saloon kits including 30 power generating sets, 30 sewing machines, financial assistance worth millions of naira to beneficiaries carefully selected with substantial inputs from the leadership of PDP in the 24 wards in Isoko Federal Constituency.