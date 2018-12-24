Okowa preaches reconciliation, love, charity at Christmas

AS Nigerian Christians join other faithful across the world to celebrate Christmas on Tuesday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on Christians to reflect on the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ as they go about celebrating the yuletide.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Monday, Governor Okowa urged Christians to pray for peace, love and unity of the country and total reconciliation with God and man as they enter the new year.

The Governor noted that the best way to celebrate Christ was to show love and to give like Christ did. He reminded Christians and indeed all Nigerians that Christ showed the greatest love by giving himself and dying on the cross, and therefore urged Christians to also give especially to the less priviledged in the society.

“I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season. I advise all of you to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewals and devotion towards living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

“The birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated at Christmas, should be used to reconcile ourselves with God, promote peace, show love, and unity, including the display of the spirit of tolerance in the accomplishment of our vision of building a better State and country. I wish to admonish all Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in words and deeds, imbibe the core lessons of freedom, love, tolerance, sacrifice, generosity and peaceful co-existence, which Christ stood for.”

He said Christians should use the occasion to exhibit Godly virtues and render humanitarian services to mankind for the betterment of the nation and the sustenance of peace.

The Governor reiterated his call for total reconciliation with God and man in line with the yuletide, pointing out that the coming year would usher in more good tidings for Deltans and Nigerians.

While congratulating Deltans and Nigerians on the Christmas and newyear celebration, Governor Okowa urged them to deepen their love for Christ who gave his own life to redeem us from death.