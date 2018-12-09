Okowa lauds virtues of madam Dickson

.. As Osinbajo, Jonathan Atiku, Ibori Attend Her Burial Ceremony

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has described late Madam Goldcoast Dickson, mother of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson as a woman who impacted the virtues of humility to her children.

Governor Okowa made the description yesterday at a funeral service conducted for the deceased at Toru-Angiama, Patani local government area of Delta State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer for the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Governor James Ibori, Governors of several states of the country and personalities in different fields of life attended the ceremony.

“Governor Dickson is a very humble man, a family man and hardworking; these are some qualities his mother bequeathed on her children,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “we give God the glory for the life of Mama and we pray that God will continue to strengthen her children.”

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Dickson thanked those who attended the ceremony, disclosing that the children of the deceased in conjunction with the Delta State government will build a school and a hospital at Toru-Angiama town in memory of their late mother.

Apostle Zilly Aggrey in a sermon at the event, urged Christians to always think about what they should be remembered for.