Okowa lauds former SSG, Macaulay for philanthropy, leadership

… As Over 200 Widows, 100 Youths, 300 orphans get Christmas Package

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay for putting smiles on the faces of widows, orphans and youths in the spirit of the yuletide by giving them food items and cash.

Governor Okowa gave the commendation during presentation of food item and cash provided by Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay to over 200 widows, 300 orphans and 100 youths at Owhelogbo town in Isoko North Area.

The ceremony was witnessed by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife Dame Edith Okowa,the State PDP Chairman, Barrister Kingsley Esiso, some traditional rulers, community leaders,political associates and religious ministers among others.

The Governor represented by the Director of Protocol, Government House, Asaba, Hon. Ifeanyi Eboigbe said the political class should endeavour to give back to society in order to uplift the lives of the people.

He urged the Isoko nation to remain united and put the interest of Isoko first before their personal interest and should continue their support and vote for the PDP.

Governor Okowa assured that his administration will continue to cater for the welfare of Deltans by bringing the dividends of democracy closer to the people.

The wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa represented by Mrs Erijo said Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay has keyed into her O5 initiative programne by catering for widows, orphans and youths particularly at this festive season.

She said her O5 initiative had impacted positively on the lives of Deltans as several sickle cell clinics have been built across the state, carried out medical outreach and visited prisons among others.

The immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay said he decided to put smiles on the faces of widows this yuletide adding that women widows are indigent.

He said he was touched by the windows programmes organised by the wife of the Governor, Dame Edith Okowa and decided to key into it by providing some buckets of rice, tin tomatoes, onions, groundnut oil, wrappers and N5,000 each to 216 widows across Isoko nation.

The Former SSG noted that various food items such tubers of yam,cartons of noodles,bags of rice, one big bag if beans, toiletries, among others were also provided for one hundred orphans .

Comrade Macaulay noted one hundred youths will be given fifty thousand naira each to appreciate their commitment to the PDP adding that they should continue to work and deliver the party in the 2019 general elections.

The State PDP Chairman, Barrister Kingsley Esiso represented by the State PDP Organising Secretary, Chief Onoriode Sunday and the Delta South PDP Chairman, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba commended Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay for taking care of widows, orphans and youths saying the gesture was worthy of commendation and appealed to the people of Isoko nation to support and vote the PDP and all its candidates .

They said Isoko nation stands to benefit more from the PDP led administration in the state as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lived up to expectations by embarking on meaningful projects across the state.

For their part, the President General, Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe and the Bishop of Oleh Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop John Aruakpor described Comrade Macaulay as a man who cares for the less privilege adding that his support to widows, orphans and youths has earned him a place in God’s heart.

The Odiologbo of Umeh Kingdom, Ambrose Ogwah said he was pleased by the action of Comrade Macaulay stressing that others should emulate him in order to reach out to more people and prayed God to bless him.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the items and cash to the widows,orphans and youths by various personalities present.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke in an interview were full of praises for Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay for making the celebration of the Christmas possible for them as they now have what to eat with their children.

They prayed God to bless him more as he remembered them in this festive season.