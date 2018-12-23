Okowa, Ibori calls for soul winning for Christ

As Divine Way Baptist Church Clocks 25 Years



DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori have called on Christians to be actively involved in evangelism to win souls for Christ.

They spoke on Sunday at the 25th anniversary celebration of Divine Way Baptist Church, Asaba.

“Soul winning is the call of every Christian,” Governor Okowa stated, noting that while befitting structures are necessary for the comfort of those who worships God, the greatest task before every Christian is to win more souls for Christ.

He commended the Divine-Way Baptist Church for midwifing the birth of several churches, observing that it was important for more people to know the importance of serving God.

“I am glad that this Church has grown and is more interested in soul winning,” the governor asserted and used the occasion to call on Christians to reconcile themselves with God as they celebrate Christmas.

He stated, “this is a season to rejoice because of the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ; it is about your reconciliation with God, get people reconciled with Him, carry the message of Jesus Christ to more people.”

Chief Ibori in a brief speech as the Chairman of the occasion, said, “everybody should be involved in the growth of the church.”

The former Governor urged Christians not to limits their activities to building physical structures for God but, to be involved in attracting more people to worship God.

Rev. Dr. Ihwighwu in a sermon at the event, observed that “celebrating God without an encounter with God is no celebration.”

He urged Christians to have encounter with God and always go out to testify the goodness of God to the people.

Chairman of the anniversary committee, Dr Amos Ighorodje in an address, said, “this occasion is to thank God for all He has done for us.”

The celebration was capped with the launching of the twin pastorium of the church.