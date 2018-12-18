Okowa has kept faith with his promises — Efekodha

A peoples Democratic chieftain and a member Delta state Rural Development Board Prince Eduvie Larry Efekodha has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state has kept faith with his prosperity agenda through the execution of people-oriented projects across the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Efekodha said: ”Governor Okowa has executed over 317 major road projects that have impacted positively on our economy. He has executed projects in the aviation sector by upgrading the Asaba airport to an international airport which has placed Delta State in the international map and improved international business and foreign direct investment to Delta State.

”Governor Okowa has reconstructed and upgraded the Asaba township stadium to an international standard, which has impacted improved sports development and boosted sports-related revenue accruing to the state.

”He has within a very short period trained and empowered thousands of youths in various business ventures and has created over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs from STEP and YAGEP programmes. The Directorate of youth mentorship has built an army of responsible youths in Delta state with a great focus on entrepreneurship and job creation which has added to the state GDP growth.

The expected landslide victory of Okowa in the 2019 polls is predicated on his superlative performance and unbeatable track record in all spheres of our economy. No amount of rigging can alter PDP Victory in Delta state as no other candidate has beat his track record.

“As at today 15,041 youths have been trained and established in their various fields while electrification projects have been extended to the rural area with provision of transformers and additional distribution lines” he added.