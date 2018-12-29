Okowa has distinguished himself in governance – Okobah

By Julius Oweh

Dr Chris Amechi Okobah, lawyer from Oniche-Ugbo, Aniocha North local government areas of Delta State, is founding member of Legacy Group whose preoccupation is not only the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa but also to spread the message of dividends of democracy under the governor.

He spoke recently to Saturday Vanguard on the successes of the Okowa administration, power shift, the fortunes of PDP in 2019 polls. He is optimistic that given the various achievements of Governor Okowa, his second term bid would be a smooth sail.

Oath of office: NBA Chairman drags Oyetola, deputy to court

As a PDP member, against the dwindling fortunes of your party and the prominence of APC, what are the chances of PDP in 2019?

Yes, the PDP has good very chances of winning. The chances of winning are in our hands and same with the chances of losing because APC had not performed well at all in terms of governance and the deliverance of democratic dividends. They have failed in all their promises. They promised to fight corruption but what we are seeing is selective justice and fighting corruption as wrong-headed. They promised to improve the economy but the economy is worst for it. They promised to improve on the infrastructure in the country but the the state of our infrastructure is terrible. They said that they were the righteous people but they are people now living in the cesspool of corruption.

A former President once said Atiku was not good to be President but he later changed. You are one of those solidly behind Atiku. Why?

Maybe the former President you referred to and Atiku had their issues. But if you ask me, Atiku is the most qualified person to run for the presidency of this country based on his pedigree and experience. Having being on top of one of the revenue generating organs, having run for governorship and the vice president for eight years, and being one of the highest employers of labour in the country, over 50,000 Nigerians are working in his companies. Such a person is a good Nigerian, he is not sending his money to foreign land, rather he is making employment available to some Nigerians. Do not forget the role he played in privatization, making more private participation in business and the role he played in bringing GSM to the country.

What motivated you to form the Legacy Group?

I am a co-founder of the Legacy Group. What motivated us was the good work of our amiable and indefatigable governor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who has been without comparison, the best governor to come from this part of the country. He has distinguished himself without limit. He is a man of high acute intellect and has proved that in terms of his accomplishments since he became the governor of the state.

Will people not read is as Delta North group?

If the governor is doing well why not form the group to publicize his achievements? Let people see what he is doing. Our mandate is not only limited to Governor Okowa but to showcase leaders that are faithful to their electoral promises. As far as we are concerned, Governor Okowa has excelled beyond limit. And they say the only way to say ‘thank you‘ for a job well done is to give him another opportunity to continue the good work.

2019: Let us achieve 100 per cent victory – Okowa

You said the governor has performed beyond expectation. Can you name some of the achievements?

Let me start with the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba. It was started during the Ibru government. He completed it and hosting international sports activities. The Asaba airport that was downgraded has been given a face-lift and getting flights. Look at the roads he is fixing. Before, during rains, most workers in DBS, Asaba abandon their office, because of floods. Today the drainage is taking care of that. Look at the health sector, he brought a woman who was chosen as the best medical doctor in the United States last year to come and reform the primary health care sector. What else do you want me to say about this man?

Some people say that the prosperity agenda of the government is a fluke meant to deceive

Those people saying that are the opponents of the governor. Of course you do not expect everybody to toe the same line. Even when you are succeeding, people will say a lot of negative things about you. The prosperity agenda is working and many Deltans have been empowered. The prosperity agenda is a huge success. Okowa has distinguished himself.

Do you believe that Okowa is really running a Pan Deltan agenda?

Okowa government is all inclusive one , based on his pedigree and what he has done. He is a man of circumstances. He came into office during the economic downturn of the nation but he chose his priorities. As a compassionate and family man, he pays workers’ salaries regularly and even paid the backlog of the ones he met on the ground. His appointments represent the three senatorial districts and not from one ethnic section.

But there is this thinking in some quarters that apart from commissioners, most of the political aides are from Delta North, does that represent a Pan Deltan agenda?

That is not true at all. Whoever is saying that is trying to deceive some gullible Deltans. All the political aides are from all parts of the state and no special treatment given to Delta North. But if you talk of his personal aides, they are people known to him. You cannot bring your enemies to eat with you, such people could poison you. Those close to him are his close pals. As for other appointments, there is no ethnic consideration.

Onokpite urges Deltans to reject ‘old brigade politicians’

What would you say to those opposing the second term bid of Governor Okowa?

First of all, you have to ask yourself the question, what such people have to offer. What has Ogboru got to offer? It is dangerous to put your trust on desperate people. We do not want a trial and error governor. Okowa is truly tested and trusted.

Why were you defending Okowa during the Paris Club refund controversy?

Okowa is a meticulous person. I knew him for a long time before he became the governor. He is frugal in spending government money and not given to extravagance. With the money, he started payment of salaries and completion of abandoned projects. Those that were challenging him were not honest in their argument. Because as the executive governor, he made sure that the money was well utilized. I saw it as opportunity to say the truth, that the governor was honest in the delivery of democratic dividends to the people. We are always proud to be Deltans because of what Okowa has done for the state. Delta today is on top at all levels in the country.

Given the resources of the state, that delta state could have fared better and that Okowa should not be re-elected?

Delta is a complex state. You have people with different opinions. Okowa has done well and should be given the opportunity to complete his second term. Those opposing him should tell us their reasons. Urhobos produced the first governor, the late Felix Ibru. They also produced Chief James Ibori who governed for eight years. Delta South produced Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan who also ruled for eight years. It is only fair and just that Delta North should also complete its eight years. We have always supported Delta central and south, it is now their turn to support us. Now is our time. It is time for all Delta north to stand together and support Governor Okowa.

Peace Building: Partnership with church relevant- Okowa

In your private moment with the governor, what would you tell him that should be put a right?

I will tell him that there are lots of sycophants who blow their political importance and electoral value out of proportion in their areas. It is not always so. Let no person claim electoral success of PDP in any ward to himself. The same applies to the local government areas. These people (sycophants) make the governor to overlook others and this could lead to resentment. The glory of electoral victory should not be given to one man or one woman for this could be a recipe for disaster.

What would you say about voters?

My advice is that people must look before they leap or vote. Consider the benefits to your children and the state before you cast your ballot. Do not cast your vote because of the immediate financial benefits but for the long term benefits.