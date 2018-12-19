Okowa hails Saraki at 56

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki as he turns 56 years on Wednesday December 19, 2018.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the Governor lauded the remarkable contributions of the Senate President to the development of Nigeria and the legislature as Chairman of the 8th National Assembly.

The Governor commended the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for his efforts at ensuring the victory of the party in the 2019 general elections.

“As Chairman of the 8th National Assembly, it is on record that the Senate is known for obeying the rule of law and independence of the legislature has also been of utmost concern to the National Assembly under your watch”.

“You have significantly achieved milestones in the execution of your Legislative Agenda which aims to improve governance, ease of doing business and the quality of life of Nigerians”.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I join your family, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you with robust health and many more years of happiness,” Governor Okowa wrote.