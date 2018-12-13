Okowa hails Baroness Osamor’s Peerage into UK house of Lords

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday congratulated Delta born Nigerian-British politician, community activist and civil rights campaigner, Baroness Martha Otito Osamor on her peerage into the UK’s House of Lords.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Thursday, Okowa noted that the appointment of Baroness Osamor as first Nigerian Baroness in the House of Lords also known as the House of Peers, the Upper House of the Parliament of the United Kingdom is a unique feat and further evidence that Nigerians all over the world excel in their various career.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I hereby congratulate Baroness Martha Otito Osamor as she was nominated for a life peerage by Jeremy Corbyn in May 2018 and on 26 November 2018 her conferment with the title of Baroness Osamor of Tottenham in the London Borough of Haringey by the Queen of England.

“The unique feat is further evidence that Nigerians, anywhere in the world, will continue to excel and make the country proud.

The Governor urged Baroness Osamor to continue to serve her constituents with diligence and dedication which earned her the life peerage, adding “We wish her the very best and believe she will continuously serve her constituents with dignity and diligence,” the statement said.

Baroness Osamor a native of Okpanam in Delta State was married to Mr Osamor of Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State. She moved to the UK in 1963 to join her husband who was then studying in London. They settled in Tottenham and had four children including Kate Ofunne Osamor a former member of parliament who was former Shadow Secretary of State for International development.

Baroness Osamor was a co-founder of the United Black Women’s Action Group (UBWAG) and worked at the Tottenham Law Centre (now called the Harringey Law Centre) From 1977 to 1997 and during this time, she became part of the Broadwater Farm Youth Association Mothers’ Project on the nearby Broadwater Farm housing estate.