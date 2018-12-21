Okowa bags awards as Most Performing Governor for 2018

Hope Alive Nigeria, a top-notch Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, promoting good governance and sustainable development, in collaboration with various allied organisations, has conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State the Most Performing Governor in Nigeria award for 2018.

Making the presentation, recently, Director-General of the organization, Chief Godspower Obaro, said the meritorious award is in recognition of Governor Okowa’s “ground-breaking performance as the foremost Nigerian governor with the largest number of road projects, youth empowerment, skill acquisition, infrastructure development, small and medium scale industry empowerments for indigenes of the state, as well as promotion of peace and security and human capital development, which have altogether created prosperity for all Deltans within the record time of three years that Governor Okowa has been in office.”

Obaro also stated that the decision to confer on Okowa with “this well deserving award was taken after extensive research to see what all the governors in the 36 states have done in the past three years in five major areas, namely: infrastructure development, human capital development, promotion of peace and security, as well as nearness to the grassroots people, and execution of people-oriented social service programmes that directly impact on the land and lives of people in each state.”

Equally, Delta Patriots Initiative Inc., a good governance civil society organisation, CSO, partnering with Hope Alive, conferred and presented an award of Excellence to Governor Okowa as the Project Field Marshall of the Fourth Republic.

Making the presentation, National Coordinator of the organisation, Rev. Chukwudi Eke, said “the award is in recognition of Governor Okowa as the governor with the highest number of infrastructure development projects in Delta state.

“Governor Okowa is the foremost governor in terms of being the governor who most frequently visits project fields, completing abandoned projects as well as kickstarting, inspecting and commissioning new projects; thereby, creating comfort and prosperity for Deltans through his SMART administration.”

High Chief (Bashorun) Askia Ogieh, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), received the two meritorious awards on behalf of Governor Okowa, who was inevitably attending to other important state functions.