Okonoboh bags Health Insurance Award

The Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, Esezobor, has been admitted as a member Board of fellow of the Institute for Health Insurance and Managed care of Nigeria.

The award was handed over to the parliamentarian on Friday, November 30th 2018 at a well attended ceremony held at the highbrow Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Rt. Hon. Okonoboh was honoured with the award for his contributions to humanity in the health sector especially as it relates to the institute for Health Insurance and Managed Care.

The awardee was given a sealed certificate signed by the Institute’s registrar, Dr. Moses Esuga and the chairman, Chief Perry Opara to commemorate the epoch event.

In his response, Dr. Okonoboh said: “Nigerians need to be sensitized about health Insurance care as they do not know much about it. He commended them for the honour done him with a promise to continually contribute his own quota to the profession and to facilitate the passing of the Health Insurance commission bill in Edo State”.

He advised Nigerians to be very sensitive about their health status, adding that, the present APC government will do every possible to provide quality health services to Nigerians as the government is totally committed to ensuring good health for all.