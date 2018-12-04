Ohanaeze youths resolve impasse as Obiora assumes leadership

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, resolved its eight months leadership impasse, paving way for Mr Arthur Obiora to formerly assume leadership of the group.

Obiora who won the election in April this year as leader of the youth wing was not sworn in due to a petition that alleged he falsified his age.

The Ohanaeze youths rule said no person of 50 years and above shall be deemed member or leader of the group. Obiora was alleged to have been above 50 years when he was elected.

However, Mr. Tony Ezekwelu, an aspirant for the post of national president whose petitions stalled the swearing-in of Obiora, yesterday said they had resolved and buried the hatchet in the interest of the youths and Ndigbo in general.

“After review of the documents presented by Arthur Uchenna Obiora and further on the strength of the report of Ohanaeze National Youth Wing Election Petition Committee, Anambra State and the committee’s recommendations, I have no further reason to doubt Obiora’s claim on the date of his birth.

Obiora in his response described the development as a new beginning for the Igbo as a whole.

“For this singular step that Ezekwelu has taken today, I believe this is the beginning of a new dawn for Ndigbo. The youths will henceforth speak with one voice,” he said.