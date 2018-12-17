Ohanaeze set to host Afenifere, Arewa, PANDEF at Igbo Day

By Dennis Agbo

APEX Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has concluded plans to receive other ethnic nationality groups at its 2018 Igbo Day celebration talking place in Owerri, Imo state.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, on the activities lined up for the event, Deputy National Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Comrade Chuks Ibegbu and Special Assistant on Media to the President General of the Igbo umbrella group, Chief Emeka Attamah said the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Afenifere, the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, PANDEF, the Middle Belt Forum, among other nationality groups would attend the event.

They said that the Igbo Day celebration is a day set aside to celebrate Igbo culture, review its trajectory from the past and chart a course for the future.