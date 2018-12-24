Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks military to remove roadblocks in S-East

By Emeka Mamah

President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has called on military authorities to order the removal of all roadblocks in South-East, especially during this period of Christmas celebrations.

Reacting to the hardship being experienced by commuters in Igboland now as a result of the roadblocks, Nwodo observed that it is only in this part of the country that there is such preponderance of military presence at checkpoints as if it is a conquered territory.

The president-general stated that effective security is guaranteed by adequate intelligence gathering not by erection of roadblocks.

He opined that rather than build roadblocks that create man-made impediments to and queues for an already beleaguered populace, the military should resort to patrol of routes or stop and search of suspicious vehicles.

Nwodo wondered why the military should concentrate their presence in a peaceful Igboland instead of in Boko Haram threatened areas of the country.

He further called on the military to stop the siege mentality being created by the roadblocks as a gesture of goodwill towards Ndigbo as they return to their villages to celebrate the yuletide with their kith and kin.

He wished everybody, including the military, a joyful period of celebrations.