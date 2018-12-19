Ogun gov: ANRP candidate challenges Abiodun, Kashamu, Isiaka, others to policy debate

By Adekunle Aliyu

ABEOKUTA – THE candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in Ogun State, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has called for a policy debate among other top contenders in the governorship race.



This is just as the renowned statistician said he and his party are set to build a new Ogun State where all citizens will matter in the decision of government.

In a statement by his Campaign Organisation, the ANRP flag bearer said with the multi-faceted problems facing the state, it is imperative for all the leading candidates in the race to debate on issues, their manifestos and timeline for implementation.

While calling on credible organistions and professional bodies to take the lead in putting the engagement together, Omoniyi said the people of Ogun State must be given the opportunity to evaluate the strength and plan of those planning to lead them, adding that only an open debate can guarantee that.

The statement reads: “Our beloved state is currently troubled on every side and the people are in tears across the 20 local governments because of hunger, bad roads, joblessness, inability to send their children to school, lack of access to medicals, hostile government policies, among others. We are simply at a crossroad in the political history of our state.

“But we have the opportunity to redress the wrongs in March 2019 by bringing about a fresh government with ideas and capacity to change the narrative. That man is Adewale Omoniyi and the party is ANRP. Only the best should be saddled with such a huge responsibility of repositioning our state.

“However, many of those parading themselves as candidates of some parties are only in the race for the fun of it, they do not have the know-how and track record of creating a conducive world of opportunities for our people.

“The beauty of democracy is the power of choice. The electorate must be given the opportunity to make their choice through an open debate. I am ready to present myself and programmes to my people in Ogun State and other candidates should be ready for such engagement.”