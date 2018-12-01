Ogun East Senatorial campaign: Deji Ashiru Dazzles, Promises Infrastructural Development

After successful touring all the 11 wards in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, the campaign train of Engr. (Dr) Deji Ashiru, Ogun East Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) berthed at Waterside.

Upon arrival,Ashiru’s entourage was greeted with a rousing welcome as party supporters, well wishers, students, Obas, artisans all joined the campaign train to support Ashiru who they referred to as their son for his humanitarian gesture over the years before he joined politics.

The road show came to a climax when Ashiru and his team walked and dished out gifts to indigenes, ranging from school kits with the inscription “Engr. (Dr) Deji Ashiru school kit” (EDA school kit) among other souvenirs.

While addressing his teeming supporters at different fora, Ashiru thanked the party elders and supporters for the faith they have in the ADC and admonished them to work assiduously for the emergence of all the candidates of the ADC at all elective levels in the state come 2019.

” With your vote for me, Ogun East Senatorial District would be great.There would be access to quality infrastructural development and I would also create feedback mechanism channels where I’d be able to interface with my people at all times.

“That way,they would be able to know the goings-on in the hallowed chambers and how policies and programmes affect them, ” he said.

Furthermore, Ashiru retierated not to be an Abuja-based politician as he would always sponsor bills based on his constituency’s needs.

Some of the Obas, community leaders and artisans who spoke during the campaign said they would want Ashiru and the ADC to help work on dilapidated infrastructure within the district such as schools, roads and pledged to work for the victory of all ADC candidates in the forthcoming election.

In his submission, ADC, Chairman, Waterside, Hon Kunle Talabi also pledged his continued loyalty to the party.

The tour was also spiced up by Deputy Director General, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organisation, Ogun East Senatorial district, Otunba Wemmy Osunde with his dexterity on the band set while Ashiru and everyone danced to his melodious tunes.