Ogun East Senatorial campaign: Ashiru Installs solar power in Orile Oko and  Ojelana

Ogun East senatorial candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr (Dr.) Deji Ashiru has fulfilled his promise by installing Solar Power in Orile Oke and Ojelana, both in Remo North and Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun state on Saturday.

The residents of Orile Oko in Remo North and Ojelana in Ijebu East respectively who could not hide their joy rolled out drums to welcome Ashiru whom they described as their good son.

Speaking at the event, an elated Baale of Ojelana, Fijabi Mathew Ojelana thanked Ashiru for fulfilling his promise, ” You have liberated Ojelana community with your kind gesture,” he said.

Fijabi added that , In the last 50 years, we have not set our eyes on electricity.We shall all support your aspiration and work for your party.

In the same vein, he pleaded with the Ogun state government to help in grading their roads and see to the dilapidated schools in the community.

The community leader, Evangelist Femi Odumbaku and woman leader, Alhaja Ejima Akilo also expressed their appreciation to Ashiru.

In a related development, aged men/women in Orile Oko in Remo North, also thanked Ashiru for the opportunity in lighting up their community,one which had no electricity in the last 16 years. Henceforth, they’d be able to charge their phones to communicate with their loved ones on a regular basis.

A businessman in the community, Adeola Ogunye said the community had the intention of celebrating 17 years in darkness but with this gesture from Ashiru, their hope is rekindled.

While making his submission, Ashiru pleaded with both communities to maintain the facilities and ensure that it serves as many people as possible,” I am not in government yet, if you cast your vote for me, I will do more for the district.

” There shall be a good feedback mechanism, we therefore need the support of all to get to our desired destination. Vote for ADC at all levels for us to form the next government in Ogun state come 2019,” he concluded.