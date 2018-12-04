Ogun APC crisis: Why I disagreed with Amosun — OSOBA

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FORMER governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said, yesterday, that his disagreement with the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was based on the non-zoning of all political offices in the state.

Osoba said he frowned at a situation where a particular zone benefits much from the appointments to the disadvantages of the other two districts.

Osoba said this at the formal unveiling of the Ogun APC governorship running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at his Abeokuta residence.

The former governor averred that the era of groups within the party should be made a thing of the past and urged party members to work together as one.

His words: “Whether they like it or not, Dapo Abiodun had become the Ogun State APC governorship candidate. Those who didn’t wish APC well have been disappointed.

“The task had begun. We are in the midst of enemies and we should come together as one.

“I want to urge all that we have just started. I am 80 years old and I am old enough to say things the way they are.

“We don’t want any group within the APC. It is an insult. We are just going into elections period and we should stop insulting our candidate.

“From now onward, let us be one. Leaders should not hold group meetings, but what you should be having is APC meeting as a party and it should be for the governorship candidature of Dapo Abiodun.

“Three-quarter of your posters should bear the APC logo, a quarter for a candidate’s picture and another quarter for the party’s slogan.

“So, as we are moving today, disunity is over. We are fighting a vicious war and we should fight it within the purview of the APC constitution. Go and deliver your polling booths.”

Prominent leaders in attendance include the governorship flag bearer, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the governorship running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Senator Gbenga Kaka, Gbenga Obadara, Akin Odunsi, Dipo Odujinrin, Tunji Egbetokun, Prince Segun Adesegun, among others.