Ogun 2019: Amosun’s loyalists flag off APM, endorse Buhari

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—LOYALISTS Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday, flagged off the Allied People’s Movement in Abeokuta, Ogun State and threw its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 elections.

The National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantale, who flagged off the party at the MKO Abiola stadium Abeokuta also announced the adoption of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari as the APM Presidential candidate.

2019: Atiku’s wife takes campaign to Onitsha

Amosun’s loyalists, led by his preferred governorship candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade all received their flags as the APM candidates in the state.

Speaking at the programme which was well attended by unions and associations drawn from across the state, Dantale said the decision to adopt Buhari was collective.

The national Chairman who presented the party’s flag to Akinlade for onward transfer to the President said the party was impressed with Buhari’s performance.

Akinlade, who collected the flag on behalf of President Buhari said: “We flagged off to continue the good work of the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“We have enough resources and they should be used for the welfare of the people.

“Ogun people have the right to choose their leaders without the input of anyone outside the state.”

Explaining why the APM adopted President Buhari as its Presidential candidate, Akinlade said the party was impressed with the way Buhari’s administration is fighting corruption.