Ogriagbene community calls for stiffer penalty for vandals

By Onozure Dania

The duo of Mr. Duke Tinaka, Chairman Annual Convention Central Planning Committee of Ogriagbene Federated Community and Most Rev, Hyacinth Egbebo, Bishop Bomadi Catholic Diocese have called for stiffer penalty to vandals of community assets.

Tinaka and Egbebo who spoke separately to journalists during the convention at Ogriagbene community, Bomadi council of Delta State, restated the need for the indigenes to guide jealously the assets provided by the government to better the living standard of the people.

Egbebo said, “It is wrong for anybody under any guise to plunged the community into darkness by vandalizing solar panel and batteries. If we guide and protects these assets, the government would do more.”

On his part, Tinaka, Chairman of the Convention Central Planning Committee, thanked the Senator representing Delta South, Chief James Manager for attracting road projects, health center, solar powered boreholes and other projects, stressing that it would be wizardry for his efforts to be sabotaged by unscrupulous persons.

Tinaka called on youths from the area to engage themselves meaningfully and shun acts inimical to the growth of the society and be agents for societal growth.