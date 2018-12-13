OGONI CLEANUP: Re-mediation firms to resume at polluted sites Dec 17

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT-HARCOURT—THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project has said the actual clean up of Ogoni land would commence on Monday, December 17.

HYPREP also disclosed that it will officially hand over the polluted sites to be cleaned up in Ogoni to companies that would carry out the exercise the same day.

HYPREP disclosed this yesterday in Port-Harcourt during the kick-off and site hand-over meeting with contractors for the Ogoni clean-up project.

Speaking, Edris Musa, Head of Operations of HYPREP, said that physical exercise at the impacted sites would commence immediately after the hand-over of the polluted areas on Monday.

Musa stated that four companies would be shown their sites to re-mediate on Monday, while the remaining 17 would be given theirs before Thursday. He asked the communities and leaders of Ogoni to work with the contractors to ensure success of the re-mediation.

Babatunde Bernard, Managing Director, EarthPro Unique Integrated Limited, one of the firms for the project, said they were ready to commence the process and pleaded for security in the area during the process.