Ogboru should stop deceiving Deltans —PDP Campaign Organisation

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI — Campaign Organisation of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State has asked the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Chief Great Ogboru, to “stop deceiving Deltans,” describing him as a “serial contestant.”

Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Timi Tonye, made the disclosure, yesterday, while reacting to comments by APC that it would ensure autonomy for local governments in the state when it takes over power in 2019.

Tonye who is also the member representing Patani constituency in the state House of Assembly, said: “Ogboru who is a serial contestant in the state since 2003, should stop deceiving Deltans by offering them what appears to be a jaundiced and virus filled Christmas gift.

“Autonomy for local governments is a constitutional issue and it is one of the items that is being dealt with by the constitution amendment in the country because no state or government can unilaterally say it wants to grant autonomy to local councils without amending the constitution.

“The claims by the party are an example of political deceit and unnecessary grandstanding. In this circle of election, people should not engage in half lies and propaganda in an attempt to garner votes for themselves, but should present issues that are workable within the purview of their constitutional responsibilities.”