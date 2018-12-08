Offa robbery: We’re making efforts to recover stolen cash, guns used in attack – Police

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Abuja – The Nigeria Police Force has said that it is making strident efforts aimed at recovering the huge cash stolen from six banks by armed robbers who attacked Offa in Kwara State on April 5 this year.



The police said that although it swiftly apprehended the six ring leaders of the deadly attack, which claimed 33 lives, including nine policemen, the stolen cash was yet to be recovered.

Similarly, the police has promised to retrieve the 21 AK-47 guns which the robbers snatched from slain policemen during the robbery and other weapons used by the felons.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, an Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, made the clarifications while responding to an exclusive investigative story published by Saturday Vanguard.

Moshood said that the statement of the Offa robbery mastermind, Michael Adikwu, was included in the case file it submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice contrary to the claim that it was missing.

The police spokesman also stated categorically that its investigation into the robbery was watertight and had not left any gap that could jeopardize it while the matter had also not caused any row within the police establishment.

In a reaction to the story, which the police sent to Vanguard, Moshood said: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to also categorically state that there was no any gap or disagreement between the Police and the Federal Ministry of Justice, there was equally no any row within the Police circle in respect of the handling of the Offa Bank Robbery case, and the statement of the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu ‘M’ 30’ ( a dismissed police man, ex-convict and sectional gang leader) was not missing as claimed in the report.

“It is on record that further details requested in a letter from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation dated 22nd June, 2018, in connection with Offa Bank Robbery were provided and furnished to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which includes the statement of the dead mastermind Michael Adikwu.

“In compliance with the advice on the same letter, efforts were intensified to recover the stolen money and Guns carted away by the armed robbers during the Offa Bank Robbery but the stolen money and guns are yet to be recovered.

“In a further letter from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation, dated, 23rd August, 2018 after the receipt of the details requested from the Police, the DPP issued a legal advice establishing a prima facie case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide punishable with death against the five gang leaders.

The police statement did not however say how the mastermind of the robbery, Michael Adikwu, died in its custody and why an autopsy was yet to be issued in order to put the record straight and douse public concerns.