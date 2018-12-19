Octogenarian, 3 clerics, another, arrested with human heart, flesh

By Evelyn Usman

An 85-year-old man, three clerics and one other person have been arrested by the Zone 2 command, Onikan, Lagos with fresh human hearts and flesh, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The suspects were alleged to be specialists in using human parts for money rituals.

Parading the suspects before newsmen alongside other suspects, yesterday, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States commands, AIG Lawal Shehu, said investigation on where and how the suspects came about the human parts was ongoing.

He explained that: “ On December 10 , at about 9.45pm , information was received by the command that one Ajibola Mustapha and his cohorts, who specialised in exhuming dead bodies and removing their parts were noticed around Isabo area of Abeokuta “Detectives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) were detailed to investigate .

“Four suspects— Samuel Hunsu, Saheed Ashiru, Lateef Taoheed and Waheed Oyerinde , all of Isabo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, were arrested while a bunch of human flesh was recovered”.

The AIG disclosed that one week later, “information was received by the command that one Samuel Hunsu and his cohorts were in possession of human parts. The ZIS swung into action and the said 85-year-old Hunsu, was arrested around Oko Ireke village in Ifo area of Ogun State and a fresh human heart was recovered from him.

“During interrogation, he claimed that a thief was killed at Ijoko area of the state by one Abbey who removed his heart and kept it in his possession.

“The command, in its resolve to rid the zone of unscrupulous elements, will continue to clamp down on criminals as it seeks the cooperation and supports of members of the public.”