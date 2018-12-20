Obosi celebrates NDA’s best graduating student

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

Obosi, Anambra State, the hometown of former Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and former Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Chief Osita Chidoka, recently rolled out the drums in celebration of one of their enterprising youths, 2nd Lieutenant Ugochukwu Nwama, who distinguished himself as the overall best graduating student at the Nigerian Defence Academy. Nwama who majored in Electrical-Electronics Engineering emerged the best graduating student of all the Academy’s Cadet Adjutant students and following his performance, the Nigerian Army promoted him from the Academy to 2nd Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, during the 65 RC Passing Out Parade, Convocation and Presidential Commissioning in the school.

It was a feat nobody else has achieved in the community so they decided to celebrate him by organising a grand reception in his honour and to spur other youths to work hard. Led by the visibly happy traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Chidubem Iweka and members of his cabinet, the community held a reception at the Igwe’s palace to honour Nwama.

An elated Igwe Iweka, beaming with smiles, expressed happiness that it was happening in his time.

“We are so happy and elated that our son, Ugochukwu Nwama, emerged the best graduating student of the NDA, which comprises the students of the Army, Navy and Air Force and was awarded a golden sword of honour, which is the highest honour that could be given to a Cadet. He is now a 2nd Lieutenant and that is a thing of great joy for Obosi Kingdom. This translates to pride and honour to all of us. I urge the youths in the community to emulate Ugochukwu Nwama because he has shown that there is reward in being focused and dedicated in any good thing one is doing.

“It’s not just being intelligent but being focused and dedicated to his studies. We won’t be surprised if he becomes Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff one day,” said Igwe Iweka, adding: “I want every Obosi son and daughter to be hardworking and shun hard drugs, robbery and other deviant behaviours because they do not bring honour, praises and celebration like we’re having today. They should focus on their education and any good thing they are doing; that is the way to success and honour.

Also present at the occasion were his mother, Mrs. Clara Nwama and uncle, Mr. Munonyedi Nwama, members of the Obosi Traditional Council and well wishers.