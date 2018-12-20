Obong of Calabar celebrates Xmas with Efik festival

By Emma Una

OBONG of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Abasi Otu V, is holding a traditional festival featuring display by Efik masquerades, cuisine, maidens, craft and boat regatta to mark the Christmas festival.

The event, called Utom Obong is taking place at his country home, Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu.

“This year’s Utom Obong will come up on Saturday and will be chaired by Mr. Efiok Cobham, a former deputy governor of the state, while Governor Ben Ayade is the Chief Host,” Obong said in a statement.

He said the boat regatta, where boats and fishing skills of the Efik will be displayed, will be chaired by an Efik daughter, Chief Fifi Ekanem Ejindu, the Obonganwan of King James Royal House and will take place at the Marina Waterfront.