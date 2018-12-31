Obi, Okorocha, Ohakim mourn Shagari

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha yesterday said the demise of former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari at the age of 93 was historic.

Okorocha stated this in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

Onwuemeodo said: “Governor of Imo State and chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that the election of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979 as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria after decades of military rule re-awakened the democratic consciousness of Nigerians.

“The governor therefore described Alhaji Shagari’s death at the age of 93 as historic and thought-provoking.”

In a related development, the immediate past governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim said Shagari lived a disciplined lifestyle and did not allow himself like other politicians into unrestrained acquisition of wealth.

According to Ohakim,“Shagari was a disciplined and upright man who was not seized of the edifice mentality and unbridled acquisition of wealth that now ravage the country. His death truly signifies the end of an era.”

Also yesterday, Mr Peter Obi, representing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku commiserated with the family of Shehu Shagari; the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Obi said Shagari’s life “besides being a lesson in patriotism and hard work, showed us that humility, care and love should be essential part of leadership, which is the hallmark of Atiku’s philosophy of leadership.”

Obi who described Shagari as ”an urbane, compassionate, tolerant, polished politician and a leader worthy of emulation”, said some of the programmes he embarked on while leading the country, such as his ”Green Revolution”, were conceived in good faith.