Obi, EPF knock Osinbajo, Fashola over comments on 2023 presidency

ABUJA—A member of the PDP Presidential Council and the Director of the Campaign’s CUPP/Inter-party Directorate, Sen. Ben Obi has described as insensitive and height of mischief, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s comment on 2023 elections.

Osibanjo had in Ibadan recently postulated that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over the presidency to the south west after completing his two terms of eight years in office.

Obi in a statement in Abuja, berated Osinbajo for asserting that the presidency will revert to the South West after Buhari in 2023, saying “the PDP will win the 2019 presidential election in which case Osinbajo’s reckless and morally outrageous scenario will never come to pass.”

He said: “The mere thought of making that insensitive declaration after Obasanjo’s eight-year presidential tenure and Osinbajo’s four years as vice president, in the context in which power is yet to rotate to the South East, is the height of political intolerance and mischief-making”.

Obi directed Osinbajo to re-learn the historical circumstances that threw up the Obasanjo Vs Falae presidential contest in 1999 and why the Late Dr Alex Ekwueme sacrificed so much to ensure that Obasanjo won that election.

EPF reacts

Also reacting, the Eastern Peoples Front, EPF, described the statements coming from the top echelon of the South West as “vexatious, provocative and an affront to the people of the South East whose turn it is to produce the president of Nigeria when power returns to the south.”

Elder Ken Emechebe, National Coordinator & Leader, EPF said:”We are not unaware of what this insidious campaign is all about. It is a devious blackmail aimed at arm-twisting the Igbo into voting for Buhari. But the plot is dead on arrival.

“Osinbajo’s revelation that Buhari promised to hand over power to the Yoruba is instructive . The implication is that any Igbo vote for Buhari is a wasted vote.

“We want to make it clear to the day dreamers from the south west that the political destiny of the Igbo does not rest in the hands one man or any individual, be it Buhari or any other person. The Igbo know what is best for them and will make their choice without intimidation or blackmail from the Osinbajos and Fasholas of the South West.”