Obaseki’s youth agenda motivated me into politics – Idahosa

Ms Charity Idahosa, a candidate seeking to represent Oredo West Constituency at the Edo House of Assembly, says Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s decision to throw up youths in the governance system motivated her ambition

Idahosa made this disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on Sunday.

Newsmen report that Idahosa is contesting under the platform of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA).

According to her, there could not have been a better time for her than now, especially with signing into law of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill.

“A lot of people keep asking, ‘why are you vying to be a member of the state legislature instead of just going about business or probably seek for appointment like Special Assistant in government.’

“My response is that it time for youths to partake in the political affairs of our State and country and demand for our rights.

“No doubt, Gov. Obaseki has paved the way for young people to vie for political offices by removing money bags that had been a clog for others to grow politically.

“The political terrain is now conducive and that is why a youth like me can come out.

“If you look around, most of the appointments and elective positions under Obaseki are young people and by doing this he has injected fresh blood into the system. Am excited by that.

“I believe that the same thing should happen in the Edo House of Assembly where youths will be given the opportunity to serve and legislate on behalf of their people,” she said.