Obaseki signs first set of electronic C-of-O, as new land management system kicks off in Edo



… New C-of-O can’t be forged, ready in 40 days, says EDOGIS boss, Evbuomwan

A new land management system in Edo State managed by the Edo Geographic Information Service agency (EDOGIS), has kicked off in the state, as the state government has commenced issuance of the first set of electronic Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) and title deeds to landed property owners.

Speaking after signing the first batch of the new electronic C-of-O, at the weekly Executive Council meeting, Governor Godwin Obaseki said that the recertification process would ensure ease of doing business in the state.

Obaseki said the electronic recertification process was another electioneering promise kept by his administration.

He noted that it was also a gift to citizens of the state, who before now, had no legal ownership claim to their landed property to be used as collateral to access credit facilities.

The governor implored all members of his EXCO and citizens of the state to commence recertification of their property to avoid dispute.

‘’Every piece of property in the state is now captured through our Geographic Information System (GIS) and title deeds are now available for every property in the state.

“We believe the electronic C-of-O is one of the tools we can use to assist our people to raise capital because many people have property and do not have a title on them to be used as collateral when they want credit facilities from financial institutions.”

He said the recertification and certification process cost as low as N50,000 and would take a maximum of 40 to 45 days from the day of application to the date of collection.

The governor commended the GIS Transport, the technical partner for fast-tracking the process, which was done within a two-year period, as compared to the three to five years period it would take in other places.

Presenting a file of prepared electronic Certificates of Occupancy to the governor, Managing Director of EDOGIS, Arch. Frank Evbuomwan, said the new method of certification was adopted because of its unique security features.

He said with the computerised C-of-O, it would be difficult for anybody to forge and make claims to any property.

“The journey started a year ago when the governor gave us a marching order to title all the landed property within the state. We adopted the electronic recertification and certification method because of its authenticity and specific security features,” he added.