Obaseki sets up 7 Hiv/Aids centres

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—AS part of efforts to sustain awareness, prevent and reduce the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, HIV/AIDS, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has established seven centres in Benin City, where residents can check to ascertain their status and get counselling services.

Speaking with journalists at the end of a stakeholders’ scorecard and interactive meeting in Benin, Executive Director, Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, EDOSACA, Mrs. Flora Oyakhilome, listed the centres to include Santana Market, Ramat Park, New Benin, Evbuotubu, Oluku, Ekiosa and Ring Road.

She said government has made the job easier for the agency by setting up of the testing and counselling centres across Benin metropolis.

Executive Director, Ideal Development and Resource Centre, IDRC, Saliu Aidonolo, said the session was commendable, adding that it showed the effective coordination of EDOSACA and the state government in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Also speaking, state Co-ordinator, National Youths Network on Population and HIV/AIDS, Osamwonyi Iserhienrhien, said the programme provided an avenue for stakeholders to evaluate the strength and weaknesses in 2018 to enable them plan better for 2019.