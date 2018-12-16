Obaseki inaugurates APC Campaign Council in Edo North

…urges grassroots mobilisation for 2019 elections, party’s triumph

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District of the state, to mobilise voters in the area to vote for the party’s candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Obaseki made the call while inaugurating the Edo North APC Campaign Council in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Commending members of the APC for their commitment to the vision of the party and for voting for the APC in past elections; the 2015 general elections and the gubernatorial election in 2016, he urged them to campaign vigorously for the party to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The governor said his administration’s approach to both governance and politics would be bottom-to-top, and charged the campaign council to take the campaigns to every nook and cranny of the district.

“Our target is that for every four APC votes we should have one opposition vote; to achieve this target, we need to embark on house-to-house campaign. We will ensure that the party wins at least 80 per cent of the total number of votes in the 2019 general elections.

The governor explained that his administration has already started executing projects in all the wards of the state, and called on party leaders to avail his office of areas that need urgent attention for prompt response.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign council, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, promised that the team would deliver on the target set by the governor and reaffirmed that Edo North has always been for the APC.

Obaseki later met with party supporters who gathered at the residence of the deputy governor where he promised more development for the area.