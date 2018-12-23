Obaseki developing Ekpoma in line with Ambrose Alli’s vision – Esan

…says With more roads in Edo Central Senatorial District being reconstructed by the state government, prominent Esan professionals have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for repositioning the state for economic growth.

A cross-section of the professionals, who aired their opinions on the developmental strides of the governor, said that they were impressed with the governor’s style of governance as well as the even spread of development across the state.

A prominent Esan professional, Barr Ehis Osagiede, praised Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the quality of road projects in the senatorial zone and for opening the area up for economic prosperity.

In an open letter, Barr Ehis Osagiede commended Obaseki for the massive road reconstruction completed and ongoing in Edo Central Senatorial Zone, noting, “I write on behalf of the good people of Edo Central, particularly, Esan West Local Government Area, to express our overwhelming gratitude to the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.”

“Words are not enough to show how grateful we are as a people, as past administrations, especially the one which preceded yours had failed and totally neglected Esan land and did not give us a sense of belonging, so much so that this made us feel like outcast in the Edoid race,” he added.

Commending Governor Obaseki’s leadership style, Osagiede said, “Over the last few years, the governor has shown bi-partisanship and a great sense of understanding of the concept of equalitarianism, humanity, compassion, love and brotherhood. I remember vividly writing on your Facebook wall, in November 2017, complaining bitterly of how deplorable our roads had become in Ekpoma, annexed with that complaint/plea were terrible images which could at best be described as atrocious. And I recall your words of assurance in response to that post that the roads were going to be fixed, just like a father would assure his son. You could have chosen to ignore my post, but I guess that is not in your person.”

He explained, “The feedback I get from the people of Ekpoma, a town where I lived the most of my life, attended my nursery, primary, secondary schools and University, is that, Ekpoma is being transformed, and truly getting back its status of a metropolis which I have always dreamt of and certainly that which Prof Ambrose Alli envisioned for it. It would also interest you to know that, there is nothing that has gladdened my heart as much as getting these feedbacks from Ekpoma.”

Barr. Osagiede’s Open Letter is coming after political leaders representing Edo Central in Governor Obaseki’s administration, described infrastructural development of Edo State since Governor Obaseki assumed office as unprecedented.

According to them, “infrastructural projects initiated and completed, with some ongoing, in Esan Land include 21 roads with a total length of 18.4km through which 2,680 persons have been employed.”

They listed the road projects to include asphalt overlay on the 1350-metre Ikinago Ujosanle Road, in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area for which 580 persons were employed; 960-metre Idumbhokale/Ekhomu Street, Eguare Irrua; 626-metre Eson Street, Eguare, Irrua and 600-metre Ohue Ogene Street, off Idumebo road, Irrua, in Esan Central.”

In Esan North East, the political leaders listed the following projects: asphalt overlay/drain construction/kerbs on the 600-metre Efadion College Road (Oyeribhor), for which 360 persons were recruited directly; 580-metre Deeper Life Bible Church Road, Uromi and 600 metres Bishop Ekpo Street, Uromi, among others in Esan South East, Esan West and Igueben Local Government Areas.