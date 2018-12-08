Obaseki condoles with family of late Osaretin Akemien

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of late Mr. Osaretin Akemien, describing the deceased as a perfect gentleman who was interested in societal development.

The governor said this after attending the social dance for Late Mr. Osaretin at Airforce Base, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki, who expressed shock at the news of the passing of Osaretin Akemien, said the incident is saddening, urging the family to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.

“We cannot do anything when we find ourselves in situations like this. Rather, all we need do is just to continue to thank God. Osaretin Akemien was a gentleman and a peaceful man to the core.”

He called on the family to ensure the legacy of their late father and husband lives on.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs. Osadebamwen Akemien, thanked the Governor and his entourage for the visit despite their busy schedule, and described her husband as peace-loving.

“His death is still a surprise to me. He was full of life and we never expected to lose him, as we had great plans for the future. However, I thank God for the good life he lived and the lives he touched,” she said.