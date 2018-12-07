Obaseki charges contingent to restore Edo’s glory as sports festival begins

…says state has capacity to host 2020 National Sports Festival

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has charged athletes representing the state in the ongoing National Sports Festival, to restore the sporting glory for which the state was known, assuring that his administration has the capacity to host the 2020 edition of the festival.





Obaseki, who gave the charge during the opening ceremony of the 19th National Sports Festival, holding in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said: “My state is more than ready to host the forthcoming National Sports Festival as it’s high time we regained our lost glory in sports.”

“Edo State is known for producing great sportsmen and women and I charge you to ensure you do the state proud by winning medals,” he told the contingent.

In his remark, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, confirmed that he has received two applications from Edo and one other state to host the festival in 2020.

Dalung assured that his ministry would look at the ranking of states and assess the infrastructure in the bidding states before giving the hosting right to the most qualified

state.

The minister noted that sports and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme were among the national programmes deepening the unity of the country and called for more attention to the nation’s sports sector.