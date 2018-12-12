Obaseki approves N21.222bn contract for reconstruction of 105.6 KM Benin-Abraka Road

…with spurs to Aifuwa St., Evboesi-Urherhue, Iguelaba communities

The Edo State government has approved the contract for reconstruction of the 105.6-kilometre Benin-Abraka Road at the cost of twenty-one billion, two hundred and twenty-two million, six hundred and twenty-six thousand, six hundred and seventy-six naira, thirty-two kobo (N21,222,626,676.32).

The approval was given at the state’s weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, Benin City, the state capital, on Wednesday.



According to Obaseki “the award of the contract is in fulfilment of my promise to reconstruct Benin-Abraka Road and bring to an end, the frustration and sufferings of Edo people that ply the road, daily. This project is the largest, longest and the most ambitious road project ever undertaken in Edo State.

“The road has been dilapidated for over forty years and what is worthy of note is our ingenuity in bringing stakeholders together to appreciate the need to execute this road project that affects the lives of well over a million people, through co-financing.

He explained that the 105.6-kilometer Benin-Abraka Road has spurs to Aifuwa Street; Evboesi-Urherhue and Iguelaba communities.

The governor noted that “the co-financing arrangement is contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by the Edo State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) with a financing ratio of 25%: 50%:25%.”

He further said: “Orhionmwon Local Government Area is a major oil and gas producing LGA and deserves smooth roads linking the various communities. We have very industrious people in the area, whose productivity had been hampered by the poor condition of the Benin-Abraka Road.

“This project will unleash the creative ability of people in Orhionmwon on the Edo economy by easing the troubles of commuting to and from communities in the area,” Obaseki added.