Obasanjo : Don’t take APC serious on its 2023 promise of Igbo presidency

By Willy Samson

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to give the Igbo a chance in the executive arm of government in Nigeria.

The former President during a stakeholders meeting at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State residence of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluke Amechi.

He said that out of the three major regions in the country, while the North and South-West had occupied the presidency, the Igbo were yet to do so. He called on the Igbo to work together now that their son is the vice presidential candidate of a major political party. He said that the success of that exercise holds great possibilities for them.

Expressing hope in Mr. Peter Obi, the former President, who described the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “ bundle of integrity”, said that from his pedigree of honesty, hard work and commitment, he had the capacity to assist his principal, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, to repair the wrong done to Nigeria by the present government.

Obasanjo also said that the Igbo should be wary of the promise of the APC government to hand over power to them in 2023 as, according to him “it’s dangerous to take the APC government serious.”

In his welcome address, the host, Mbazuluke Amechi, described Peter Obi as a good man and his Atiku as what the country needed at a time like this.

The meeting was also attended by a former Minister of Power, Chief Barth Nnaji; a former Minister of Health, ABC Nwosu; a former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim; a member of National Assembly, Hon Chris Azubogu, and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman CEO, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.