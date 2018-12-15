O Trafford Squash club debuts with PSA Closed Satellite tourney

By Jacob Ajom

All is now set for the maiden O Trafford PSA National Closed Satellite Squash tournament holding between 19 and 22 December, 2018 at the luxurious Squash Raquette courts of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army Officers Mess, Lagos.

Seventy five players, 48 of them men will compete for honours in the event which is the first senior PSA-sanctioned tournament hosted by the O Trafford Squash club.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference in Lagos yesterday, Chairman of the club, Alhaji Aderemi Adeseun said the club was poised to ensure Nigeria becomes the destination point for all squash lovers all over the world.

Cash prize for the winners is put at $1000 US Dollars for men while the women winner would take home $500.

He said apart from the financial reward that follows, a good performance at the tournament would also enhance the players’ ranking by the PSA as it is going to earn them precious points.

With the President of the Nigeria Squash Federation as a member, the O Trafford boss said it was incumbent on the club to support the federation by organising events and propagating the sport by special training programmes for schools within their catchment areas.

President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde commended OTrafford Squash Club for putting up the PSA satellite tournament, which is in line with the vision of the NSF to revive the game and make it more vibrant in Nigeria.

“Part of the problem we have in revitalizing our squash was lack of tournaments for the senior category, that is why we can’t say thank you enough to OTrafford Squash Club. This will be the third tournament we will be having this year after the rankings for the senior category in October 2017,” Oyerinde said.

According to OTrafford Squash Club captain, Biyi Mabadeje, a total of 48 male players and 27 female players have registered for the tournament including two gold medallists from the 2018 National Sports Festival in Abuja.