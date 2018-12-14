NYSC warns corps members against political thuggery, other crimes

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to shun political thuggery and other related crimes.

Malam Abubakar Mohammed, NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa gave the warning in Yola on Friday shortly after the passing out ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members who served in the state.

Mohammed advised the corps members to avoid making themselves available for evil-minded politicians, who usually recruited young people as thugs to unleash terror against their opponents.

He noted that as 2019 general elections was approaching; corps members should be very careful and resolute in all their daily activities.

“It is likely some unscrupulous politicians may recruit young people like you into their armies of thugs for their selfish interest.

“I advise you to distance yourselves from such elements for your own safety and the general good of our country. I also call on you to educate other youths to flee from these types of unpatriotic Nigerians,’’ Mohammed said.

The coordinator equally encouraged the passing-out corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year and become gainfully employed.

He further urged them to be ambassadors of positive change anywhere they go, by deploying the experiences they got from their sojourn in the state, in order to add value to society.

The coordinator wished the corps members success in their future endeavours and prayed that God would protect and preserve them.