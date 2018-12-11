NYSC unveils plan to establish radio station

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it is currently working on establishing a radio station for the scheme to enhance its relationship with the public.

Director-General of NYSC, Major-General Suleiman Kazaure, made this known on Tuesday while speaking at a workshop organised for the scheme’s Public Relations Officers’ nationwide in Abuja.

He said: “I am happy to inform you that in furtherance of management’s resolve to expand our public relations tools and get Nigerians to be more aware of our operations and achievements, we are exploring the establishment of a radio station for the NYSC. This is part of our communication strategies in response to the rapid growth in corps population and increased stakeholder expectations.

“Given the fact that the scheme has recorded significant achievements in recent times, there is also the need to attract louder applause from the public through enhanced publicity.”

He charged the participants to use the forum to analyse NYSC’s public relations strategies and come up with ideas that will help improve them for better results.

In her remarks, the Director of NYSC’s Press and Public Relations unit, Mrs. Adenike Aderemi, said the choice of the workshop theme: ‘Retooling NYSC PR machinery for greater output’ was informed by the desire of her team to deploy more effective strategies for the success of the scheme.

“It is apt to admonish that this is another wonderful opportunity to get updated with current trends in PR practice as well as sharpen our skills for optimal performance,” she said.

On his part, the lead facilitator of the workshop, Dr. Arthur Aginam, said rather than the public calls for the scrapping of NYSC, advocacies should be directed towards the revitalisation and renewal of the scheme.