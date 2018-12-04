NYSC: 1,329 corps members enroll for skills acquisition training in Kebbi

The Head, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Garba Fana, said 1,329 corps members out of 1,428 enrolled for the skills acquisition training in Kebbi State.

Fana disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch C Stream II SAED training and products exhibition by corps members at the permanent orientation camp, Dakingari on Tuesday.

“We registered 1, 428 corps members in Kebbi state while 1, 329 corps members participated in the skills acquisition training in the camp.

“They have to continue their training even after the camp, so that they too become employers of labour, rather than job seekers,” he said.

He said that the corps members could have been motivated to join the skills acquisition programme due to the high rate of unemployment in the country and the need to be self-employed.

Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator, Mr Usman Barde, said the (SAED) programme was created to prepare corps members for self – reliance after the completion of their one year mandatory service

Barde advised corps members to be serious in the SAED training, to enable them become self-reliant.

“Don’t t be a disappointment by going back home after service and be collecting money from your parents,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the SAED programme of the NYSC was established to address the problems of unemployment in the country by teaching corps members basic skills they will need to be self-employed.