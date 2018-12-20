NUPENG launches war against adulterated products dealers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, said it will soon commence clampdown on substandard and adulterated engine lubricant dealers.

NUPENG also threatened that apart from the destruction of adulterated engine lubricants, the shops where such products are sold would be sealed off.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chairman of Engine Lubricant Dealers of NUPENG, Port Harcourt branch, Mr. Segun Johnson, cautioned that all engine lubricants sold within Port Harcourt and its environs must be certified by Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON.

Johnson said: “You will have problems with NUPENG, SON and security agencies if you as a dealer fail to adhere to instructions. The SON operation is on and we are co-operating with them.”