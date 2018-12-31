Nunes becomes greatest female fighter in the world

Amanda Nunes has cemented her place as the greatest female fighter in UFC history by becoming the first woman to hold two titles simultaneously with a first-round finish of Cris Cyborg.

Both fighters came out swinging early on but it was Nunes who landed the first decisive blow of the bout having stepped up in weight class.

Nunes then blasted the former featherweight champion out with an overhand right just 51-seconds into the contest, sending her fellow Brazilian crashing to the canvas not long before the fight was called to a halt.

A capacity crowd of 15,862 in Southern California watched another groundbreaking achievement by Nunes, the ferocious brawler who calls herself ‘The Lioness.’

Nunes also knocked out Ronda Rousey in less than a minute two years ago, and she has victories over bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and future 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Nunes’ punching power is often too much for her male sparring partners, and she carved up Cyborg with astonishing ease despite a size disadvantage. Justino had won 20 consecutive fights since her MMA debut in 2005.