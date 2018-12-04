Nuclear Technology key to Nigeria’s sustainable growth — CEO Rosatom

By Sebastine Obasi

Nuclear Technology has been identified as the key to sustainable energy growth in Nigeria. Speaking at the recently concluded Future Energy Nigeria conference, in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, Dmitry Shornikov, noted that access to stable and affordable electricity is one of the biggest hurdles to Nigeria’s industrial revolution and sustainable economic growth.

Shornikov said: “Shortage of sustainable and affordable energy sources make it difficult for African nations like Nigeria to implement its strategic industrialisation goals, this against a background of growing urbanisation, as well as demands for employment and modern infrastructure. The importance of the industrial sector in a country’s economic development cannot be over-emphasised.”

“According to a recent analysis conducted by the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), nuclear plants create some of the largest economic benefits when compared to all other generating sources. Advantages gained from the implementation of NPP projects include local investments aimed at maintaining the well-being of the region and developing science, technologies, medicine and service sector. In a long run, the continuous development of these sectors will transform the country into a major economic force on the continent and on the global market.

“Within the past resent years, Russia and Nigeria signed agreements on cooperation in the design, construction, operation and decommissioning of the Nuclear Power Plant and the Multipurpose Research Reactor Complex (MRRC), on the territory of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These agreements provide for appointment of authorised organisations for the projects’ development and implementation and determine their framework. Considering the project on construction of the Multipurpose Research Reactor Complex, this Complex will ensure wide application of nuclear and radiation technologies in healthcare, science, industry and agriculture in Nigeria.

“The MRRC will bring various economic advantages such as new technological industry platforms, national industry development, improved regional investment climates, agricultural export growth, new jobs as well as increased life expectancy and improved quality of life for Nigerian population,” he added.